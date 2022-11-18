Carnac Bridge demolition: Mumbai rail traffic to be hit as 27-hour mega block begins tomorrow night

The movement of long-distance and local trains in Mumbai will be affected as the Central Railway gears up for a 27-hour mega block from Saturday night for the last leg of the demolition of the dilapidated British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line.

The block on both Up and Down Slow lines as well as Fast lines of the Central Railway will commence from 11 pm on November 19 and continue till 4 pm Sunday for a total of 17 hours.

The block on Up and Down Harbour lines will start from 11 pm on November 19 and continue till 8 pm the next day for 21 hours.

The block on the yard lines which have nothing to do with the main and Harbour line will be on from 11 pm on November 19 to 2 am on November 21 for a total of 27 hours.

During this period, train services on the Central line will not run between Byculla and CSMT on both the Slow as well as Fast lines, while on the Harbour line train services will not run between Wadala Road and CSMT.

Due to the special traffic block, several long-distance trains have been cancelled and short-terminated at Pune, Dadar and Panvel junctions. Eighteen pairs of Mail express trains have been cancelled; 35 Down and 33 Up express trains will have short termination /short origination at Dadar, Panvel, Nasik, and Pune stations.

This will be the last phase after which the demolition of Carnac Bridge will be completed. The Carnac road overbridge (ROB)’s demolition began on September 2.

Besides, AC services running on Sunday will not be available. For the convenience of commuters, the Railways has requested the municipal corporation to run adequate buses during the block period in affected areas.

The Railways has also made a provision for adequate refund counters at major junctions and stations for the convenience of passengers.

Helpdesks will be opened for guiding the passengers. For enquiry, commuters can also visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App Passengers.