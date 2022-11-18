Carnac bridge demolition: 400 workers, four cranes, 300 gas cylinders deployed for mega exercise

The last leg of the demolition of the over 150-year-old British-era Carnac bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line in Mumbai will be dismantled from Saturday night from 11 pm. The Central Railway (CR) has called a special traffic mega block for 27 hours.

As many as 400 workers along with 30-35 officers and additional 100 supervisors will be pressed into service to pull down the steel structure. A total of four cranes, three cranes of 350 tonnes and one of 500 tonnes, and also four Hydra cranes for shifting of release material have been deployed.

Interestingly, the heritage bridge has six stones having the inscription of the date of construction. They will be preserved suitably either at the heritage gully or museum area, informed the Central Railway Mumbai division.

“A total of 300 gas cylinders will be used. 50 gas cutters along with helpers will be available as per shift. The 27-hour mega block will be in place to remove the steel structure of around 450 tonnes in weight, and will be operated on the CR route of the Mumbai division,” said Central Railway Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar.

During this period, train services on the Central line on both the slow as well as fast lines will not run between Byculla and CSMT, while on the Harbour line train services will not run between Wadala Road and CSMT, he said.

During the demolition process, sufficient Railway Police Force will be deployed along with two ambulances and a medical team.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Central Railway General Manager, visited the site Friday and reviewed the preparatory work. Sufficient lighting arrangements have been made for smooth demolition work. Moreover, one railway crane of 140 tonnes has been kept on standby mode at the Kurla crane depot. The fire brigade has also been informed to be on alert.

The existing steel structure that awaits demolition is 50 metre-long and 18.8 metres wide, comprising seven spans.

The Railways has said that these spans will be removed in 44 operations, lifting one piece at a time (18 pieces each weighing 16 tonnes, 14 pieces of 3 tonnes each, and 12 pieces of 10 tonnes each). Six tower wagons will work to disconnect or reconnect the overhead electric wire.

The dismantling work of Carnac bridge began on September 2. In the past three months, about 300 truckloads (about 1,440 tonnes) of concrete have been removed.

During the block period, many asset maintenance works have been planned between CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala stations. Track renewal, signal maintenance, overhead electric wire maintenance, and cleanliness works have been planned to utilise the shadow block margin.