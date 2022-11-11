Carnac Bridge demolition: Central Railway announces 27-hour mega block from November 19 night

The Central Railway (CR) on Thursday announced a 27-hour mega block from November 19 night for demolition of the dilapidated British-era Carnac Bridge between CSMT and Masjid Bunder on its suburban line.

The block on the Up and Down Slow as well as Fast lines of CR will commence from 11 pm on November 19 and continue till 4 pm on November 20. The block on Up and Down Harbour line will start from 11 pm on November 19 and continue till 8 pm on next day.

The block on the yard lines line will be on from 11 pm on November 19 to 2 am next day.

Train services on the Central line on both the slow as well as fast lines will not run between Byculla and CSMT, while on the Harbour line train services will not run between Vadala Road and CSMT.

Up and Down suburban services on the main line will be short terminated/originated at Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations. Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla to Thane and beyond. Up and Down suburban services on Harbour line will be short terminated/originated at Wadala road station. Suburban trains will be run at less frequency between Wadala road and Kurla and beyond. Due to the special traffic block, several long distance trains have been cancelled and short terminated at Pune, Dadar and Panvel junctions.

Besides, AC services running on Sunday will not be available.