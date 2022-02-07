Caretaker, son held for ignoring sickness of 77-year-old man, ‘causing his death’

THE MATUNGA police recently arrested a caretaker and her son on charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder for intentionally ignoring the sickness of a 77-year-old Parsi man that eventually led to his death at his residence in Dadar.

The case was registered on December 15, more than a year after the man identified as Yezdiar Edel Behram died, after which the police arrested the duo as the investigators ascertained that the duo purposely did not rush him to hospital after he fell critically ill to usurp his property.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patil (zone IV) confirmed the arrest and said, “We have found that they intended to cause his death so that they can take over the property owned by the Parsi man. Because soon after his death, the caretaker identified as Mangal Gaikwad transferred the electric meter of his Dadar Parsi colony home on her name.”

Police said Behram died on October 8, 2020. His caretaker Gaikwad was looking after his basic needs since the time his wife passed away in 2016. Gaikwad was hired by Behram’s daughter Natasha Sethna, who stays with her family in Andheri.

According to the statement of Sethna to the Matunga police, Behram turned critically ill on October 5, 2020, and Gaikwad called up the family doctor, who sent his assistant to check on him.

The assistant advised Gaikwad, who by then had given people an impression that she was related to him, to take Behram to a hospital as he was in a critical condition. But she ignored the assistant’s advice.

Mangal, however, told the police that she did not take Behram to the hospital at his suggestion as he was scared of catching Covid-19.

The incident came to light when the duo took his remains to the Tower of Silence to conduct the final rites. The priest there, who knew the family, called his daughter and informed her that a woman, who claims to be his wife had got his remains there and was conducting the final rites.