Caretaker of Salman Khan’s bungalow held

Mumbai Police crime branch on Wednesday arrested the caretaker of Salman Khan’s Gorai bungalow for allegedly jumping bail in connection with a 1990 robbery case.

According to police, the accused, Shakti Rana, along with two of his accomplices had allegedly entered a house in Worli in 1990, beat up a man and fled with valuables. Police had arrested him and later released him on bail. Rana, however, fled and did not appear for trial, following which, a non-bailable warrant was issued and the crime branch was assigned with the task of tracking him down.

An officer from unit 4 of the crime branch received information that he had been working as a housekeeper at the actor’s bungalow, following which, he was placed under arrested. He was produced before a local court that remanded him in police custody.