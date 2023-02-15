Caretaker kills senior citizen, injures wife

A 70-year-old man was killed and his 69-year-old wife grievously injured after their caretaker allegedly attacked them with a knife inside the house in Jogeshwari on Monday. The police said the incident took place between 7 pm and 7.30 pm at Samarth Cooperative Housing Society at Majaswadi.

Sudhir Chiplunkar and his wife Supriya had hired Pappu Jalinder Gawli as their caretaker through an agency in January. The police said Gawli would take care of the couple and help them with their basic needs. The couple has two children, while their daughter stays in United Kingdom, the son is in Canada, said police. “Gawli initially attacked the woman, who sustained injuries on his neck. As Sudhir intervened, he stabbed him to death. While Sudhir was fighting off Gawli, Supriya went to the window of their kitchen and started throwing utensils outside,” said an officer.

“The watchman and the children playing outside noticed that Supriya was bleeding. They went upstairs to check on her. As they rang the doorbell, Gawli, who by then had not been able to steal anything, opened the door and fled,” the officer added.

The local Meghwadi police was alerted and the couple were rushed to the hospital, where Sudhir — who was stabbed thrice — was declared brought dead on arrival. Supriya is still unconscious at Nanawati hospital, said police.

While checking CCTV camera footage from the area, the police suspected that Gawli had committed the crime. “We started alerting our local informers and also checked Gawli’s call data records… we learnt that he was trying to escape to his native place in Solapur by taking a train,” the officer said.

Gawli was arrested from Dadar railway station early Tuesday. The police suspect he had joined the household with an intention to steal. Booked for murder, Gawli was produced before court, which remanded him in police custody.