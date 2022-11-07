scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

‘Caravan’ scheme draws good response as 17 vehicles register

So far, there are 17 vehicles registered as ‘caravans’. “Caravan vehicle operators are private entities, bookings are taken directly by them and not through the department. Therefore, we earn no revenue from them. Here, the department's role is to act as facilitator and permit registration with valid documents,” an official said.

Mumbai Caravan scheme, Caravan scheme, Maharashtra government, Maharashtra vehicles, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsThese ‘caravans’ are custom-made house on wheels. Motohom, a privately owned caravan operator

The state tourism department is getting good response when it comes to registration of vehicles for its ‘caravan’ programme. ‘Caravans’ are custom-made ‘house on wheels’ comprising a small kitchen and sleeping facility, among others.

So far, there are 17 vehicles registered as ‘caravans’. “Caravan vehicle operators are private entities, bookings are taken directly by them and not through the department. Therefore, we earn no revenue from them. Here, the department’s role is to act as facilitator and permit registration with valid documents,” an official said.

Private plots, including MTDC vacant plots, are proposed to be used as parking space for ‘caravans’. Moreover, ‘caravan’ owners are tying up with farmstays/resorts (having fewer number of rooms) for parking space too, the official added. “We are planning a festival where we will include ‘caravans’ and create awareness about them,” he said.

Motohom, one of the ‘caravan’ owners, has seven vehicles registered with the tourism department, the maximum. Sachin Panchal, founder of Motohom, said, “Seventy per cent of our business comes from bookings such as anniversary and birthday parties. Nowadays for reunions too, people are booking ‘caravans’. For different requirements we have different ‘caravans’ as some want it for trips, some want it for outstation plans.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

He said they are also tying up with people ready to invest with different packages from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 40 lakh with returns every month and a month trip besides membership scheme. Panchal said this is how they attract investment as they are a start-up.

More from Mumbai

MVA government’s Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray had flagged off the programme in association with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in September 2020.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 12:27:23 am
Next Story

The idea is to develop human capital that’s job-ready from very first day: Apoorva Palkar

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement