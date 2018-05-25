Car showroom executive booked for duping firm, customers: Worli Police

The accused, Sunny Dhotre (37), would allegedly take money from car buyers and put it in his own bank account. (Representational) The accused, Sunny Dhotre (37), would allegedly take money from car buyers and put it in his own bank account. (Representational)

THE WORLI police has registered a case of cheating against a sales executive of a car showroom for allegedly duping the company and customers over a period of time.

The accused, Sunny Dhotre (37), would allegedly take money from car buyers and put it in his own bank account. During the four months when Dhotre was employed at the showroom, he allegedly took money from 10 buyers.

Police said Dhotre had joined the showroom in December 2017. “As a sales executive, his job was to contact those interested in purchasing vehicles and take payments from them. Over a period of time, he dealt with 10 people who were interested in purchasing four-wheelers. In April, the manager at the showroom got a call from one customer asking for the delivery of his vehicle. While as per records, he had not paid for the car, the customer insisted he had paid a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to Dhotre,” an officer said.

When the manager of the showroom made further enquiries, he found that the customer had actually made a payment via cheque. “Dhotre had taken a blank cheque from the customer and deposited the same in his account. When the manager cross-checked with other customers, who had been coordinating with Dhotre, it was found that in 10 such cases, the accused had taken cheques in his name and deposited the same his own account,” said the officer.

Following this, the manager approached the local Worli police station, where an FIR was registered.

Senior Inspector Jitendra Pawar said, “So far no arrests have been made, as the investigation is at an early stage.”

