Car shed at Aarey to be ready by April 2023

August 12, 2022 1:22:27 am
The work of the car shed coming up at Aarey for Metro Line 3 (Colaba, Bandra-SEEPZ) is set to be completed by April 2023. Following which, the first phase (Bandra-SEEPZ) of Mumbai’s first underground Metro 3 corridor will be commissioned, officials said on Thursday.
The 33.5-km underground Metro 3, which will connect south Mumbai and its suburbs, is to be constructed in two phases. Accordingly, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) is planning to complete the Phase 1 of the corridor between SEEPZ and BKC by December 2023. The second phase between BKC and Colaba is likely to be completed by June 2024.
Originally, the work on the line was expected to be completed in 2021. However, delay in work led to the deadline being missed and the project cost escalating from Rs 23,136 crore to Rs 33,405 crore.
MMRCL Managing Director Ashwini Bhide said, “The corporation plans to complete the depot work for Phase I operations by April 2023. It has also set a deadline to complete all safety works for railway commissioners’ inspection by June 2023, so that commercial operations can begin on time in December 2023.”
She added, “The project cost has increased due to the time taken to plan the project and the commencement of work…”
