Chaos inside Mumbai Coastal Road tunnel as people abandon vehicles after car catches fire

A massive fire broke out inside Mumbai Coastal Road’s north-bound tunnel on Wednesday afternoon. According to preliminary information, the blaze broke out after a car caught on fire inside the tunnel. The fire brought traffic to a standstill.

The Mumbai Coastal Road (or Dharamveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Mumbai Coastal Road) is an 8-lane grade-separated expressway connects Marine Lines in South Mumbai to Kandivali in the north. It is India’s first undersea tunnel.

The incident was reported at 12.25 PM. No injury was reported.

I have never experienced anything like it. Entered the Coastal Road tunnel from Worli and in a couple of minutes saw 100s of people running towards us. Asked one person and he said “aage aag lagi hai”. I’m not sure what was on fire or if there even was one, but many people just… pic.twitter.com/W3vnWb1g41 — Shaunak Modi (@Pugdandee) July 15, 2026

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was extinguished shortly after. Videos from the spot showed people exiting their vehicles and running away from the fire.

The incident led to massive chaos on the stretch.

A passenger who was at the spot when the incident unfolded posted videos of the chaos on X. “I have never experienced anything like it. We had entered the Coastal Road tunnel from the Worli side and within a couple of minutes saw hundreds of people running towards us. I asked one person what had happened, and he simply said, ‘Aage aag lagi hai’ [There’s a fire ahead]. I’m not sure what exactly was on fire or if there even was one by the time we got there, but many people abandoned their cars inside the tunnel and ran out. The stranded vehicles ended up blocking the exit for everyone behind them, creating complete chaos.” .

The incident caused major traffic disruption, with emergency responders rushing to the spot and motorists being evacuated from the tunnel. Details on the impact of the fire are being estimated.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Satyanarayan Chaudhary said, “The coastal road tunnel from Breach Candy to Nariman Point was closed as the car catches fire. As per the preliminary information no one was injured in the incident but the traffic police are there to verify and efforts are on to remove the vehicle.”