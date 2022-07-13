Car depots on Metro routes: CM to hold meet with MMRDA

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will soon convene a meeting of senior Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials to find a solution to the issue of several metro routes having no car depots.

A senior MMRDA officer said, “There is more clarity now on the issue around the Metro 3 carshed. Both the CM and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis want it in Aarey colony. But there are other metros having no designated depots or those where places have been earmarked but there is difficulty in acquiring land.”

Metro 1, connecting Andheri to Ghatkopar, has a depot at Versova. Metro 2A and Metro 7 have a depot at Charkop. Metro 4, connecting Wadala to Thane, is being constructed and has no depot even as land has been identified at Mograpada in Thane. It will also serve as the depot for Metro 10 connecting Gaimukh and Dahisar and Metro 11 connecting Wadala and CST.

Metro 5, connecting Thane to Bhiwandi, will have a depot at Kasheli and though a notice for land acquisition has been issued, the progress has been slow. The state government had planned a depot for Metro 6, between Jogeshwari and Kanjur Marg, at Vikroli and the Centre has sought ownership of this plot.

The car depot for Metro 2B, connecting Versova to Mandale, is proposed to come up at Mandale and nearly 40 per cent of the work is complete.

Metro 8, connecting Sahar airport to Navi Mumbai airport, is in the planning stage and is estimated to cost Rs 40,000 crore. Hence, the MMRDA had deferred the proposal considering the expenses involved. For Metro 9, which will connect Dahisar to Mira Bhayander, the MMRDA wants a car depot at Rai Murdha. But there are difficulties and the MMRDA needs the government’s help.

For Metro 12, connecting Kalyan and Taloja, a depot has been planned at Pisarve and also needs push from the state.