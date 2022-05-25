Captain Abhilasha Barak becomes first woman pilot of Indian Army

Captain Abhilasha Barak became the first woman pilot of the Indian Army and also the first woman combat helicopter pilot Wednesday after she graduated at a ceremony held in the Combat Army Aviation Training school in Nashik where the DG of the Army Aviation, A K Suri, was the chief guest.

Captain Barak is an alumnus of The Lawrence School Sanawar, which is the oldest co-educational boarding school in Asia. She completed her graduation in B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Delhi Technological University in 2016 and was placed in Deloitte, USA. She hails from Haryana and her father, a retired Army officer, was also present at the valedictory function.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In 2018, she was commissioned into the Indian Army from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai. During her training, she was awarded merit cards in Horse Riding and Judo. During her attachment with the Corps of the Army Air Defence, she was selected as a Contingent Commander for Presentation of Colours to the Army Air Defence by President Ram Nath Kovind.

In 2018, she was commissioned into the Indian Army from the Officers Training Academy. Chennai. (Express photo) In 2018, she was commissioned into the Indian Army from the Officers Training Academy. Chennai. (Express photo)

She attained ‘A’ grading in Army Air Defence Young officers course, 75.7 per cent in Air Traffic Management and Air Laws course and passed the promotional exam, Part B, in her first attempt.

She said, “While growing up in military cantonments, and being surrounded by people in uniform, it always seemed like an ordinary affair. I never realised it until our family moved out of the military life, after my father’s retirement in 2011. And the feeling only grew stronger after seeing my elder brother’s passing out parade at Indian Military Academy in 2013. That was the moment I knew what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”

She added, “After completing my training from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai in 2018, I opted for Army Aviation Corps. As I was filling the form, I knew I was eligible for only a ground duty role but I ended up mentioning that I was Pilot Aptitude Battery Test and Computerized pilot selection system qualified. Somewhere in my heart, I always knew that the day was not far away when the Indian Army would start inducting women as combat pilots.”

Captain Barak further said, “After two years, when the induction of women as pilots was announced, it all came full circle. Not many people know this, but in 1987, during Operation Meghdoot, my father was leading a patrolling party from Amar Post to Bana Top Post (earlier Quaid Post). Owing to bad weather, he suffered from Cerebral Odema and was brought back to Amar Post, from where he was evacuated right in time. He owes his life to the Army Aviation Corps and hence, so do I.”