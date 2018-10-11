CAPL row, two years on: Staff stage indefinite strike outside airport, demand pending salaries

Two years after 1,800 employees of Cambata Aviation Private Limited (CAPL) were rendered jobless as the company folded its operations in India, almost 900-1,000 employees on Wednesday staged an indefinite strike near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA). The employees demanded payment of salaries to the tune of Rs 600 crore from the aviation firm.

In August 2016, the company’s chief operating officer, A P Casserly, had written to the employees not to report to work, after it lost all the airline ground handling contracts to its rival, Celebi and and Bird Worldwide Flight Service (BWFS). Later, the workers were denied entry inside the airside premise by security forces on the “orders from the management”.

“While the company shut its operations in August 2016, our salaries since February that year are pending. Payments for the time we worked, over time, leave encashments, gratuity, leave travel allowance, bonuses, ex gratia remain to be paid. Many of our colleagues have faced personal difficulties in life due to the issue. We demand speedy settlement of our claims,” said Vishal Khatedar, who worked for Cambata.

The protest led by social worker Anjali Damania was staged at the airport for the entire day. “Salaries worth Rs 6 crore for each month are pending to be paid to all the employees. Due to indifference of political and administrative forces, we are left in the lurch,” said another employee Aggy C.

The workers have also raised their concerns against the airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) for not paying the dues of the employees. “Security deposits worth Rs 20 crore are pending with the airport operator. Even they fail to own up to our concerns,” Damania told The Indian Express.

“We have planned to stage an indefinite strike till we receive a written response from authorities on the pending salaries. Most of our representatives will not move from here till our concerns are met,” she added.

In January 2017, the Mumbai suburban district collector office had sealed the Cambata Building, which also houses Eros theatre, in Churchgate. Later, the Bombay High Court directed the state collector office to unseal the building.

The company, incorporated in 1954, has been involved in sensitive ground operations such as baggage handling and aircraft door checks at the New Delhi and Mumbai airports for the past 35 years. Presently, the CSIA has handling staff from Air India, Celebi and BWFS, which have taken over Cambata’s business.

Despite repeated attempts, Casserly could not be contacted. MIAL has maintained that Cambata’ management must resolve the issues of its employees.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App