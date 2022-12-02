Capacity building programmes launched in nine industrial clusters in six Maharashtra districts

The state government has launched capacity building programmes in nine industrial clusters in six districts – Nagpur, Nashik, Nanded, Palghar, Jalna, and Kolhapur. This phase of the capacity building programme has been launched under the Maharashtra State Industrial Cluster Development programme (MSICDP) by the industries, energy and labour department of Government of Maharashtra.

The MSICDP was launched by the Government of India in 2014 for capacity building and cluster development of small and medium enterprises in the state through integration of self-help groups, district industry associations, upgradation of infrastructure facilities in the clusters, and promotion of green manufacturing.

The industry clusters selected for this phase of capacity building are spices cluster and artifact cluster in Nagpur, sweets and spongy bakers cluster along with food tasting laboratory cluster in Nashik, multi-fruit processing cluster in Nanded, Fish processing cluster in Palghar, bakery cluster in Jalna, and fabrishing cluster in Kolhapur. This is the first time that interventions in these clusters in the corresponding districts will be made by the Maharashtra government.

A sum of Rs 36 lakh has been disbursed for the first phase of the capacity building programme. Funds will be disbursed in two more batches in later stages. Of this, while one batch of funding will be provided by the Central government, the other batch will be provided by the special purpose vehicles set up under the MSICDP.