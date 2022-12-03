Capacity building programmes launched in nine industrial clusters of six districts

The state government has launched capacity building programmes in nine industrial clusters in six districts – Nagpur, Nashik, Nanded, Palghar, Jalna, and Kolhapur. This phase of the capacity building programme has been launched under the Maharashtra State Industrial Cluster Development programme (MSICDP) by the industries, energy and labour department of Government of Maharashtra.

The MSICDP was launched n 2014 for capacity building and cluster development of small and medium enterprises in the state through integration of self-help groups, district industry associations, upgradation of infrastructure facilities in the clusters, promotion of green manufacturing.

The clusters selected for this phase of capacity building are spices cluster and artifact cluster in Nagpur, sweets and spongy bakers cluster and food tasting laboratory cluster in Nashik, multi-fruit processing cluster in Nanded, Fish processing cluster in Palghar, bakery cluster in Jalna, and fabrishing cluster in Kolhapur.