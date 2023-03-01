scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Can’t use courts to settle personal scores: HC raps Mumbai Police

The supplementary chargesheet filed by the same investigating officer stated that the prosecution did not find that the petitioner had played a role in the case.

The bench kept Damania's plea pending and asked the investigating officer to take a decision after consulting with his superiors, and posted the matter for further hearing to March 2. (Express Photo)
Can't use courts to settle personal scores: HC raps Mumbai Police
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday pulled up Mumbai Police for registering a case and filing a primary chargesheet against activist Anjali Damania, of wrongfully confining a businessman, and later filing a supplementary chargesheet, stating that no offence was made out against her.

The bench orally remarked, “You can’t use court machinery for settling your personal score. This is not the platform. First you file a chargesheet against an accused, then you say that there is no case. Is this done by the same investigating officer? First, justify this. Police cannot go by whims and fancies.”

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan was hearing a plea filed by Damania seeking quashing of an FIR registered against her on January 21, 2021, at Vakola police station for allegedly wrongfully restraining the businessman.

Additional Public Prosecutor K V Saste, representing the state government, told the bench that the primary chargesheet filed against the petitioner was based on statement and material handed over by the complainant. However, the supplementary chargesheet was filed after her statement was recorded and based on material submitted by her.

After Saste suggested that Damania could use the same as a ground to file a discharge plea, the bench responded, “You (Police) have taken a decision (through the supplementary chargesheet) then you must take it to logical conclusion. File an application under Section 321 of Code of Criminal Procedure (application by public prosecutor to withdraw from prosecution of any person of any one or more offences for which he or she is tried with consent of the magistrate). Take it to a logical end.”

Advocate Archit Jaykar, representing Damania, told the bench that further probe in the case had been undertaken only after Damania had written to then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, saying the chargesheet had been filed against her without her being summoned for the probe. After the probe was complete, the police stated that the complaint was false and out of malice, said Jaykar.

The bench kept Damania’s plea pending and asked the investigating officer to take a decision after consulting with his superiors, and posted the matter for further hearing to March 2.

 

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 04:30 IST
