‘Can’t study when it rains’: Waiting for a proper school, kids in this Yavatmal village share study space with garlic, cricket bat
Since there are only two teachers in this Zilla Parishad School, it has to follow a multi-grade teaching model - some kids are slotted to sit outside the classroom under a green net shed, while some sit inside, depending on the timetable.
“When it rains, the sound on the plastic roof is so loud that we can hardly study. Sometimes, we cannot study at all.”
These words came from Ruchika Diwalkar, a nine-year-old Class 3 student in the Marki-Khurd village of Zari Jamni taluka, Yavatmal district, Maharashtra. Like her classmates, Ruchika knows the struggles of being a student in this Yavatmal village during monsoon season.
Ruchika does not have a normal classroom with a blackboard and some chalk. Instead, she studies in a temporary shelter at Zilla Parishad’s primary school, with a green shade net and plastic sheets stretching over bamboo poles, tied together to serve as a classroom and keep the rain out.
Inside, some students sit in a circle on the floor with the teacher as multiple bulbs of garlic, a cricket bat, a hula hoop, school supplies, some cardboard boxes, and a stack of plastic chairs lie in the background.
Inside the classroom, some students sit in a circle on the floor with the teacher (Express photo)
Until last year, the Zilla Parishad had two schools, but one of the buildings was declared unsafe and later demolished.
At least 21 students, between Classes 1 and 5, study at this government-run Zilla Parishad (primary school). The school originally had two classrooms in two small buildings. In 2025, one was demolished after being declared dangerous, leaving the two teachers and the students with only one single room.
“We have Classes 1 to 5 with only 21 students, but after one building was demolished, we were left with just one classroom. The remaining room stores mid-day meal supplies, school cupboards and also accommodates students. To ensure children have enough space to sit, we put up a plastic sheet and green net outside and conduct classes there,” one of the school teachers, Avinash Kudmete, said.
Some students are forced to study outside the only classroom (Express photo)
Since there are only two teachers in this Zilla Parishad School, it has to follow a multi-grade teaching model – some kids are slotted to sit outside the classroom under a green net shed, while some sit inside, depending on the timetable.
“Sometimes one teacher teaches Marathi while the other teaches English, and students of another class solve mathematics simultaneously. This is how we manage multi-grade teaching,” Kudmete said.
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The struggles of the children in this region do not end here.
Of the 21, at least two children have to march to the school every day from the neighbouring hamlet of Salebhati as their village does not have a primary school. Reason? Its low population.
Until last year, the Zilla Parishad had two school buildings accommodating two classrooms (varga-kholi), but one building was declared unsafe and later demolished (Express photo)
The situation has, however, remained even as construction of a new classroom has been sanctioned by the authorities.
“We have been told that a new building has been sanctioned, but construction has not started. Even the place where we are currently conducting classes has been marked as unsafe. We have no alternative space,” the teacher said.
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‘Tender process is underway’: Zilla Parishad officials
The Indian Express reached out to the Zilla Parishad Additional Chief Executive Officer, Santosh Dhotre, about the delay in construction of another classroom in Marki-Khurd village; he said the tender process is underway.
“The school had two classrooms. A demolition notice for one classroom was issued on March 21, 2025, and it was subsequently demolished. The administrative approval for the construction of a new classroom was granted on January 30, 2026, by the previous Zilla Parishad CEO. The process is in its final stages and the tender process is underway,” Dhotre told The Indian Express.
He told this newspaper that the construction of a new school building is expected to begin within two months, adding that the remaining classroom requires only minor repairs.
Dhotre also said the district administration is compiling proposals for all unsafe school buildings so that repair and reconstruction work can be taken up on priority. Until then, children in the Marki-Khurd of Yavatmal district will continue to attend school, for their basic right to education, under a sheet of plastic, hoping the rain holds off long enough for the day’s lessons to continue uninterrupted.
Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement)
Professional Background & Expertise
Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express
Experience: Started working in 2016
Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region.
Key focus areas include:
Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools.
Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights.
Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion.
Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur.
Education & Credentials
Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes:
MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University)
Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University)
Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology
Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights
Recent Notable Coverage
Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability:
Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions.
Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response.
Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions.
Signature Beat
Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety.
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