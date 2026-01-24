‘Can’t sail in 2 boats at a time’: Sanjay Raut hints Ajit Pawar will join Sharad Pawar in MVA

Sanjay Raut’s statement comes amid speculation that the two NCP factions may contest future elections on the same symbol, raising questions about Sharad Pawar’s future in the MVA.

His remarks come amid speculation after both NCP factions were seen contesting recent municipal elections together in Maharashtra.Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has predicted that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar will reunite within the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the coming days. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar would come together in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), amid speculation following the recent municipal elections in Maharashtra.

The comments come after both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were seen contesting the civic polls together in several cities. There is also speculation that both factions may contest future elections on the same symbol, raising questions about Sharad Pawar’s future in the MVA.

Rejecting any such speculation, Raut said, “Why should anyone think Sharad Pawar will leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi? Sharad Pawar is with us. His party is part of the MVA.”

Raut went a step further and predicted a political reunion within the Opposition alliance. “I believe Sharad Pawar will come to the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with Ajit Pawar,” he said. “People should think about that possibility instead.”

Speaking about Ajit Pawar’s current role in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, Raut said he was sending mixed signals. “Ajit Pawar is in the ruling alliance, but at the same time, he has kept ties with the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” Raut said. “Because of this, action will be taken against him there,” he added.

Asked directly whether Ajit Pawar would have to leave the government, Raut replied, “He will have to leave. You cannot stand on two stones at the same time. You cannot sail in two boats at a time. At some point, you have to choose one side.”

Raut said he was confident about the future political alignment. “I am certain that in the coming days, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar will be seen together in the Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said

