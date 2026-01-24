‘Can’t sail in 2 boats at a time’: Sanjay Raut hints Ajit Pawar will join Sharad Pawar in MVA

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has predicted that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar will reunite within the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the coming days. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar would come together in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), amid speculation following the recent municipal elections in Maharashtra.

The comments come after both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were seen contesting the civic polls together in several cities. There is also speculation that both factions may contest future elections on the same symbol, raising questions about Sharad Pawar’s future in the MVA.

Rejecting any such speculation, Raut said, “Why should anyone think Sharad Pawar will leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi? Sharad Pawar is with us. His party is part of the MVA.”