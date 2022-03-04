Can’t pass blanket order when no complaint against Neil Somaiya, says court

A sessions court, while rejecting anticipatory bail to Neil Somaiya, son of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, has said that it cannot pass a blanket order particularly when no complaint has been made yet against the applicant.

Neil had approached the court seeking protection from arrest stating that he apprehended coercive action against him by the Mumbai Police. His pre-arrest bail plea was rejected earlier this week. Its detailed order was made available on Thursday.

Neil’s plea had said that he apprehended action against him after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said in a press conference that he had received several complaints against him. “This court cannot pass blanket order protecting the applicant in respect of all business dealings, particularly when this court does not even know which are these business dealings and what may be the allegations…,” the court said. It said that with no complaint filed so far, the application is not tenable.