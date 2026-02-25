‘Can’t live fearing character assassination’: Court grants businessman divorce after a 30-year marriage, cites wife’s cruelty

The plea claimed despite she was provided an alternative flat since 2012, she "forcibly occupied" petitioner's home in pandemic times "under false assurances," making his "life unbearable."

A FAMILY court in Mumbai recently allowed a plea by a 55-year-old businessman and granted him divorce after three decades of marriage, ruling that his estranged wife’s conduct amounted to “sustained mental and physical cruelty.”

In doing so, the court observed that “a spouse cannot reasonably be expected to continue a matrimonial relationship under constant fear of character assassination and false implications.”

It added that the respondent estranged wife’s conduct of “levelling false, reckless, and unsubstantiated allegations of serious nature is itself established to be mental cruelty.”

Judge Devendra M Upadhye last month passed an order on husband’s plea seeking grant of divorce under Section 13(1)(ia)(ib) of Hindu Marriage Act, on the ground of cruelty and desertion. The court order was made available on Tuesday.