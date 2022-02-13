Can’t handle my popularity: Uddhav targets Opposition

CHIEF MINISTER Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday attacked the Opposition, saying he has been called a popular CM for the work done during Covid but some people can’t digest it and talk of unearthing corruption.

“I am referred to as a popular CM of Maharashtra for the work done during Covid. Some people don’t like my appreciation. So they talk about unearthing corruption. Let them dig out what they want but we were able to give maximum services to people that saved so many lives. The number of survivors is higher than that of those levelling allegations. So, there is no need to take cognizance of them,” said Thackeray, without naming any leader.

He was speaking during the virtual inauguration of the office of the charity commissioner in the Jalna. Thackeray’s remarks come in the wake of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleging irregularities and corruption at the jumbo Covid centres and levelling allegations against the leaders of the ruling parties.

“Those levelling charges will be examined for free at the government health centres. They are opponents but that does not mean that they should not be treated,” he added. He said that after the spine surgery in November, he is gradually attending public events.

Soon after Thackeray’s remarks, almost half a dozen Shiv Sena leaders attacked Somaiya for his allegations of corruption and urged Thackeray to treat him at a Covid centre. Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday reiterated that even though slanderous allegations are being levelled against him, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government would not fall.

“For the last few days, there are slanderous allegations against me and my family. Central agencies are not only being misused but are also getting defamed because of those spreading lies. These ‘serial liars’ will soon face legal music. & Remember: Neither will our government fall nor shall I bow,” he said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Raut wrote to Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu alleging that the Enforcement Directorate harassed him and his family after he refused to assist in toppling the Maharashtra government.