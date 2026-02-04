Can’t bargain on escort charges for parole, don’t go if you can’t pay: Bombay HC to Abu Salem

"The state charges you have to pay. Don't go (on parole), if you cannot pay. This is not question of bargaining. It is for the state machinery to decide, " the HC orally told Salem.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said that Abu Salem, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, who has sought emergency parole citing his elder brother’s death, “cannot bargain” on payment of escort charges. This came after Salem’s lawyer said that he was unable to pay escort charges of over Rs. 1 lakh if granted 4-day parole.

A bench comprising of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak was hearing plea by Salem, who was arrested on November 24, 2005, and was convicted in the 1993 blasts case in September 2017. He was also convicted in Portugal for travelling on a fake passport.

The state government’s prison authorities had submitted that Salem could at most be released on a two-day parole with police escort (charges to be paid by him) to visit Saraimir village in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, a “communally sensitive” area, to meet his family following the death of his elder brother, Abu Hakim Ansari, in November last year.