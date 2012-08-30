Cannot blame Adarsh members if norms violated: ex-collector

On the second day of her deposition before the two-member Adarsh commission,former city collector I A Kundan said she did not stop allotment of flats to members of the society because the proposed members could not be faulted for the society not adhering to conditions.

On Tuesday,she had told the commission,I do not think that the society furnished the information (regarding list of applications of members) in the prescribed format.

When asked on Wednesday as to why she did not take action to stop further allotment of flats on this account,Kundan said according to her,the proposed members could not have been faulted on account of non-compliance on the part of the society.

Kundan,who is presently secretary and director of Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the Disaster Management Unit of the state government,was also quizzed about her own membership in the society.

During her deposition,she admitted that she had not initially written the date on her application for membership. However,she claimed that she had applied for membership in 2006,when she was not the city collector.

The official held the post of collector from April 2007 to May 2010.

