Cannot allow lawyers to travel by local trains: Maharashtra govt to HC

The state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court that it could not allow lawyers to travel by suburban local trains as it had restricted both the number of trains and passengers as a part of the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The restrictions, the state government said, had been put to prevent overcrowding and to ensure social-distancing onboard the local trains.

The state government was responding to public interest litigation (PIL) that sought directions to it to allow lawyers to travel by suburban local trains during the pandemic as they provide essential services.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Madhav Jamdar Tuesday heard, through video-conference, the PIL that claimed several lawyers did not own private vehicles and it became difficult for them to commute to the court and so they should be included on the list of persons entitled to travel in special local trains and declared as rendering essential service.

Seeking a response from the petitioners on the state’s affidavit within a week, the court has posted further hearing in the matter on July 31.

