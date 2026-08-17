Why candidates failed Bombay HC clerk test within minutes of starting exam

Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday, August 16, joined a protest by candidates who had appeared for the Bombay High Court’s clerk recruitment typing test but were declared failed within minutes of the exam due to slow software, faulty equipment, server failures, abrupt logouts and non-functional keyboards during the exam.

Seeking a retest, Dipke joined the sit-in protest by candidates outside the examination centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Abhijeet Dipke visited the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar examination centre and told the mediapersons that the candidates had travelled from far-off places and sought that the re-examination be held immediately. The students demanded that they be given different computers for the retest, not the same that declared them failed.