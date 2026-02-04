Cancer cure exists but the financial burden of treatment pushes families into despair

Despite government steps such as removing customs duty on select high-cost medicines in the 2026 Union Budget, advanced targeted therapies like ribociclib continue to cost several lakhs a year. (File photo)

India reported 15.33 lakh new cancer cases in 2024, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP), with projections warning of a 67% rise by 2045 due to lifestyle-linked risks and ageing populations. While medical science today offers advanced cures and long-term control, the financial burden of treatment continues to deny access to thousands of patients.

A study conducted by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, across seven major cancer centres—AIIMS New Delhi, Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Bengaluru, Regional Cancer Centre Thiruvananthapuram, Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Kolkata, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati, and PGIMER itself—found that patients spend an average of ₹3 lakh annually out of pocket, with diagnostics and medicines accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total expenditure. For many families, this financial burden forces delays or abandonment of therapy.