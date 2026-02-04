Cancer cure exists but the financial burden of treatment pushes families into despair

Written by: Purnima Sah
Feb 4, 2026
Despite government steps such as removing customs duty on select high-cost medicines in the 2026 Union Budget, advanced targeted therapies like ribociclib continue to cost several lakhs a year.
India reported 15.33 lakh new cancer cases in 2024, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research–National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP), with projections warning of a 67% rise by 2045 due to lifestyle-linked risks and ageing populations. While medical science today offers advanced cures and long-term control, the financial burden of treatment continues to deny access to thousands of patients.

A study conducted by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, across seven major cancer centres—AIIMS New Delhi, Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Bengaluru, Regional Cancer Centre Thiruvananthapuram, Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute Kolkata, Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Guwahati, and PGIMER itself—found that patients spend an average of ₹3 lakh annually out of pocket, with diagnostics and medicines accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total expenditure. For many families, this financial burden forces delays or abandonment of therapy.

“The cure is there. But so is the cost. Unless we bridge this gap, medical advances will remain invisible to the patient who cannot afford them,” said Dr K C Jyothish, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, VS Hospitals, Chennai.

Despite government steps such as removing customs duty on select high-cost medicines in the 2026 Union Budget, advanced targeted therapies like ribociclib continue to cost several lakhs a year. The budget exempted 17 cancer drugs, including ribociclib and abemaciclib from basic customs duty, aiming to lower costs for patients dependent on imported therapies.

Public health initiatives such as HPV vaccination campaigns, tobacco control, and screening programmes remain crucial for prevention and early detection.

Dr Jyothish said that Kerala’s Karunya Sparsham zero-profit drug outlets, launched in 2024 and expanded to 72 counters statewide by 2025, provide oncology medicines at discounts of more than 90 percent, demonstrating how state-led models can improve affordability.

Insurance schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) have expanded coverage for cancer patients, offering cashless treatment in empaneled hospitals. However, penetration remains uneven, and many families still face catastrophic out-of-pocket expenses.

Oncology experts argue that unless policies are strengthened to lower drug costs, expand insurance coverage, and boost domestic production, the promise of a cure will remain an unaffordable privilege rather than a universal right.

