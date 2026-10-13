Cancer-causing chromium 1,000 times the limit in Nashik water ahead of Kumbh
A lab test of water from the Nandini, which flows into the Godavari, found hexavalent chromium, a known carcinogen, far above the drinking water limit. The state has ordered action against polluting units in Nashik’s Ambad industrial area.
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 03:10 PM IST
Thick white froth coats the Godavari at the ghats near RamKund in Nashik on the eve of the Shahi Snan during the 2015 Nashik Kumbh Mela, the city’s last Kumbh. After the image was published in The Indian Express, civic authorities took note and mounted an overnight cleanup, readying the ghats for the early-morning bath. (Express Archive Photo by Amit Chakravarty 12-09-15)
With Nashik preparing to host the Kumbh Mela in 2027, a laboratory report on water samples collected near the Ambad industrial area has found chromium levels more than 1,000 times the permissible drinking water limit, prompting the state government to direct officials to take action against polluting industries.
The analysis found total chromium at 50.5 mg per litre, including 50.3 mg per litre of highly toxic hexavalent chromium. The Bureau of Indian Standards’ permissible limit for chromium in drinking water is 0.05 mg per litre. The Indian Express has accessed a copy of the laboratory report.
The samples were collected from the Nandini river system, which flows into the Godavari, near the Ambad industrial area in Nashik. The findings have raised concerns about the possible spread of industrial pollution into a river that will see a large influx of devotees during the Kumbh Mela. The festival centres around ritual bathing in the Godavari.
On Thursday, state minister Girish Mahajan, who is overseeing preparations for the Kumbh Mela, visited the area and spoke to Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde about the findings. An official from Munde’s office said she had directed Maharashtra Pollution Control Board officials to take immediate and appropriate action against industries found to be polluting the area.
The foam, widely attributed to untreated sewage, detergents and industrial effluents, alarmed devotees, residents and environmentalists as lakhs of pilgrims prepared for the holy dip. (Express Archive Photo by Amit Chakravarty 12-09-15)
“We have been fighting for river rejuvenation and against water pollution for over a decade. We received complaints that several residential borewells in Ambad were supplying yellow water,” said Nashik-based environmental activist Rajesh Pandit, who has been campaigning against pollution in the region.
Pandit said he and Parineeta Dandekar of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) visited the area and collected water samples for testing at an accredited laboratory.
The samples were tested on October 3 by Ashwamedh Engineers and Consultants, a private laboratory. After receiving the report, Dandekar shared the findings with government authorities, following which Mahajan took up the matter with Munde.
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The findings have raised concerns about the impact of industrial discharge on the Nandini river and the Godavari. Several ghats along the Godavari are expected to receive large numbers of devotees during the Kumbh Mela, making water quality an important concern ahead of the event.
Froth seen on the surface of water at the ghats near Ram Kund Nashik . (Express Archive Photo by Amit Chakravarty 12-09-15)
Hexavalent chromium is a known human carcinogen. Exposure can pose serious health risks, but the extent of contamination in the surrounding groundwater and its impact on residents will require further investigation.
Pandit said residents had complained of skin problems and other illnesses, which he attributed to exposure to polluted water. He also cited reports of chemical ulcers, rashes and blisters, as well as cases of swollen lymph nodes and chronic illnesses. Two women in the affected settlement had reported miscarriages, he said.
“Because of the low and inconsistent water supply from the Nashik Municipal Corporation, families are forced to depend on this water for bathing, washing clothes and cleaning utensils,” Pandit said.
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Pandit alleged that both authorised industrial units and illegal operators were discharging untreated wastewater into the open. He said the extent of groundwater contamination remained unknown and called for a detailed study to establish how far it had spread.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
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State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
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Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
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Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
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Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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