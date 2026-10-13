Cancer-causing chromium 1,000 times the limit in Nashik water ahead of Kumbh

Thick white froth coats the Godavari at the ghats near RamKund in Nashik on the eve of the Shahi Snan during the 2015 Nashik Kumbh Mela, the city’s last Kumbh. After the image was published in The Indian Express, civic authorities took note and mounted an overnight cleanup, readying the ghats for the early-morning bath. (Express Archive Photo by Amit Chakravarty 12-09-15)

With Nashik preparing to host the Kumbh Mela in 2027, a laboratory report on water samples collected near the Ambad industrial area has found chromium levels more than 1,000 times the permissible drinking water limit, prompting the state government to direct officials to take action against polluting industries.

The analysis found total chromium at 50.5 mg per litre, including 50.3 mg per litre of highly toxic hexavalent chromium. The Bureau of Indian Standards’ permissible limit for chromium in drinking water is 0.05 mg per litre. The Indian Express has accessed a copy of the laboratory report.

The samples were collected from the Nandini river system, which flows into the Godavari, near the Ambad industrial area in Nashik. The findings have raised concerns about the possible spread of industrial pollution into a river that will see a large influx of devotees during the Kumbh Mela. The festival centres around ritual bathing in the Godavari.