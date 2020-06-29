HC disposes of PIL seeking cancellation of pending CISCE exams in view of SC order

The High Court also heard intervention pleas filed by other parents. (File Photo) The High Court also heard intervention pleas filed by other parents. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Monday disposed of a PIL seeking the cancellation of pending exams of Classes X and XII, under Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), scheduled to be held in July, in view of the Supreme Court order, where the council submitted that it was adopting a formula on the lines of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for alternate assessment and would declare the results along with the CBSE by July 15.

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court in case the methodology for alternate assessment was unsatisfactory.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde heard and disposed of a plea filed by advocate Arvind Rangnarain Tiwari, also the parent of a student from an ICSE-affiliated school. He had sought a court direction to the authorities to cancel the rescheduled exams in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and declare results on the basis of past performances in subjects for which the exams have not been conducted. The High Court also heard intervention pleas filed by other parents.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd