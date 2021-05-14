scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Cancellation of class 10 exams challenged in Bombay High Court

The plea also challenged decisions to cancel class 10 exams of ICSE and CBSE boards.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 14, 2021 2:10:03 am
Bombay High Court, Maharashtra, hospital fire, Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra, Mumbai news, indian expressThe Bombay High Court. (File)

A PIL has been moved in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s April 2021 decision to cancel this year’s class 10 SSC exams in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The plea also challenged decisions to cancel class 10 exams of ICSE and CBSE boards.

The plea said that if the respondent state board for higher and secondary education is going to conduct an examination for class 12, which it has postponed, with nearly 14 lakh students appearing for it, there is no justification for cancelling class 10 SSC exam. Similar is the situation for ICSE and CBSE boards, so there is no justification for cancelling class 10 exams, the plea said.

