Sunday, April 17, 2022
Cancel 2,446 licenses for riding without helmet: Police

The traffic police have undertaken a few road safety initiatives where over 2,000 FIRs have been registered against those driving in the wrong direction while 200 motorists have been fined Rs 1,000 each for needless honking.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 18, 2022 3:28:47 am
The police also counselled 1,947 bikers on the importance of wearing a helmet. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai traffic police have sent a proposal to the Regional Transport Office to suspend the licences of 2,446 people for riding two-wheelers without a helmet as part of its special drive against helmetless driving that started on April 6.

The police also counselled 1,947 bikers on the importance of wearing a helmet. Apart from this, the traffic police have undertaken a few road safety initiatives where over 2,000 FIRs have been registered against those driving in the wrong direction while 200 motorists have been fined Rs 1,000 each for needless honking.

