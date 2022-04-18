Cancel 2,446 licenses for riding without helmet: Police

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 18, 2022 3:28:47 am
The Mumbai traffic police have sent a proposal to the Regional Transport Office to suspend the licences of 2,446 people for riding two-wheelers without a helmet as part of its special drive against helmetless driving that started on April 6.
The police also counselled 1,947 bikers on the importance of wearing a helmet. Apart from this, the traffic police have undertaken a few road safety initiatives where over 2,000 FIRs have been registered against those driving in the wrong direction while 200 motorists have been fined Rs 1,000 each for needless honking.
