‘Can they bring dead patients back?’ asks a ‘pained’ Bombay High Court amid doctors’ strike

The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday expressed concern about the ongoing doctors’ statewide protest in Maharashtra against homeopathy registration and questioned the real-life consequences of them stopping work. “Can they bring back dead patients to life?” asked the Bombay High Court bench.

The High Court has also issued notices to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the State Medical Education Department to respond to the plea during the day.

Raising concern over doctors threatening to suspend emergency services if the impasse continued, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad said it was “pained” by the doctors’ protest and initiated a suo motu writ petition based on news reports of August 5 and 6 over the doctors’ strike.