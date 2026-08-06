‘Can they bring dead patients back?’ asks a ‘pained’ Bombay High Court amid doctors’ strike

Raising concern over doctors threatening to suspend emergency services if the impasse continued, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad said it was "pained" by the doctors' protest and initiated a suo motu writ petition based on news reports of August 5 and 6 over the doctors' strike.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
2 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 01:18 PM IST
The doctors in Maharashtra have called for a statewide protest over homeopathy registration row. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)The doctors in Maharashtra have called for a statewide protest over homeopathy registration row. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
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The Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday expressed concern about the ongoing doctors’ statewide protest in Maharashtra against homeopathy registration and questioned the real-life consequences of them stopping work. “Can they bring back dead patients to life?” asked the Bombay High Court bench.

The High Court has also issued notices to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the State Medical Education Department to respond to the plea during the day.

Raising concern over doctors threatening to suspend emergency services if the impasse continued, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad said it was “pained” by the doctors’ protest and initiated a suo motu writ petition based on news reports of August 5 and 6 over the doctors’ strike.

“We are pained by the fact that practicing doctors have resorted to a strike. We have read in the newspaper today that they have said, we will not even take care of ICU patients,” Acting CJ Ghuge orally remarked.

“We have to look at what could be the ramifications. One can understand that if there is a strike in a factory for 30 days, the worst case is loss of earnings. In the case of lawyers, we do not say anything. In case of doctors, if patients die, can they bring back the dead patients to life?” the bench said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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