Can there be separate syllabus for CBSE and ICSE students appearing for CET for Class XI admissions, HC asks Maharashtra govt

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought to know from the Maharashtra government whether there can be a separate syllabus for CBSE and ICSE students appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class XI or junior college admissions.

It also asked the state that if a separate syllabus cannot be adopted, can priority for admissions given to only those students who appear for CET be withdrawn.

A division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice R I Chagla was hearing a writ petition filed by ICSE student Ananya Patki of IES Orion School in Mumbai’s Dadar, seeking to quash the May 28 notification of the state government that stated that admissions to Class XI will be based on CET, which in turn will be based solely on the syllabus of SSC board.

Advocate Yogesh Patki, the petitioner’s father, told HC that the CET syllabus was notified on June 24 and that the offline test will be held next month.

Government Pleader Purnima H Kantharia said that the state had been registering students for CET since July 21 and has proposed to accept applications till July 26.

She added that the CET is proposed to be held on August 21.

“In view of the statement made by the government pleader and in view of the fact that the matter is proposed to be heard on the suggestion given by this court on July 28, no interim reliefs are warranted at this stage,” the HC noted. It then directed Kantharia to take instructions on whether there can be a separate syllabus for CBSE and ICSE students.