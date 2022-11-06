Can students concentrate on their studies in a world filled with digital avatars and gaming experiences?

Earlier, the primary source of information for the students were books or people with expertise on the subject. But as we are moving toward a virtual world, finding data and knowledge is getting fairly effortless. The field of education is not left behind in this tide of virtualization. After the education sector was hit by the pandemic, schools and educational institutions decided to opt for online tutoring to maintain learning continuity. But new challenges arose that are keeping the parents concerned about their children. With virtual environments emerging at the forefront, students might get distracted while engaging with such platforms. It is acceptable that teaching children through gamification enhances their thinking skills. But it would be alarming for guardians if students spend more time exploring digital avatars and games than actually focusing on learning. Therefore, measures should be taken to utilize virtual education in an efficient manner. Maninder Singh Bajwa, CEO and Founder, iScuela explains in detail:

Understanding the effects of virtualization

The educational environment has changed diversely, which has led to changes in the expectations of the students. Studying is now incorporated with desktop integration, interactive whiteboard and tablets. Students are also getting used to the user interfaces of learning applications and are using learning management systems (LMS) effectively. Education with games and creative interactive videos is inhabited in the norm now. Online education has given a wider approach to facilitating a flexible manner with self-paced learning. Students are not dependent only on school education but can access diverse knowledge through educational platforms as well. Institutions are aligned over using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in creating learning environments that could engage students to understand complex concepts. In addition, students can create avatars to experience a realistic experience in the online classrooms with wearable technology.

However, establishing the online learning infrastructure was an arduous task for educational institutions. Many challenges came across with infrastructure, connectivity, creating databases and LMS. Internet connectivity was a major challenge in the primary stages among teachers and students. Other obstacles were technical issues, maintenance difficulties and hefty hardware costs.

For devising any solutions, netizens must understand the actual pain point that is a distraction. A distraction is something that weakens concentration while performing a particular task. It not only pulls away the attention of the student but can also make them fall behind in their studies. Students could easily get diverted from their usual routine and surf the internet without any limit. With no parental control over the online content, children could also get exposed to distracting subjects. Furthermore, constantly sitting in front of the screen could make children neglect the real world, and this might disrupt physical activities generating problematic health issues.

Tips to avoid unnecessary distractions and concentrate on studies

Eventually, virtual education is an integral part of the learning system, and every participant in the system has a crucial role to play. Therefore going back to traditional learning methods entirely is no alternative. To counter the issue, the primary focus must be on using technology as a tool for embracing education in a unique form and combining diverse learning techniques to facilitate learning.

The first option can be to turn off the notifications and block the websites that could send pop-up messages. Another solution is to schedule regular breaks between classes to maintain concentration as constant exposure to the screen can exhaust the body and mind. Parents and teachers must regularly communicate to get insights into the progress of the student. Gamification techniques could be incorporated into the learning process by making quests, points and rewards for completing a task. Online activities must be traced with the help of third-party apps, and a limit must be imposed on sensitive information with filter tools. Schools can hire established organizations to devise learning systems and applications that provide interactive content according to the curriculum database and create digital distraction-free environments to facilitate focused learning.

Final Takeaway

Distractions can vary from student to student and can also depend on the surroundings they are in. It is common for students to get technically diverted while using gadgets such as laptops and smartphones. Therefore, students need self-discipline in utilizing new technologies and must set time limits to balance their education and life. Also, parents must make them understand the importance of virtual learning in addition to physical homework.

Virtual learning can open gates to new techniques for students to enhance their creative abilities. AR/VR can also accelerate the learning process when blended efficiently with traditional learning methods. The best option for parents and teachers is to facilitate hand-holding for the children while explaining the demerits of excessive screen time. Also, when every participant has the know-how of these technologies, they can infuse the gaming experiences and digital avatars in orchestrating concentrated learning experiences.