Can people with 40% vision impairment practice physiotherapy, HC asks state council

THE BOMBAY High Court recently asked the Maharashtra State Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy Council (OTPT Council) what was the level of vision impairment that is acceptable to allow a person practice physiotherapy in Maharashtra.

The court was on February 8 hearing a plea filed by a woman with 40 per cent vision impairment, seeking permission to pursue a physiotherapy course.

After the HC was told by government pleader Purnima H Kantharia that as per rule, one with 40 per cent vision impairment can pursue MBBS courses, the division bench of Justice Gautam S Patel and Justice Neela K Gokhale asked why the same could be allowed for physiotherapy students.

A report by president of the state OTPT Council said that a candidate with 40 per cent or more disability will not be able to cater to all physiotherapy services and become a competent physiotherapist.

Therefore, the Council opined that “in the wider interest of the patient safety, the candidate… is not competent to be admitted in the degree course of physiotherapy.”

The HC accepted that 40 per cent disability may be too high for one to be allowed to fully practice physiotherapy. It sought to know what was the level of vision impairment that is acceptable for full spectrum practice of physiotherapy and whether a candidate with 40 per cent impairment can be allowed limited or restricted practice without being entitled to attend intensive care units and perform surgeries. It also sought to know how these conditions are to be applied, monitored and regulated.

The HC further said, “To view it conversely, the petition requires a judicial pronouncement as to a certain standard for eligibility to study and practice a particular type of healthcare. Then the question will be whether the petitioner meets that standard … But this cannot be restricted to the facts of the case or to the petitioner alone,” it added.

The court will hear the matter next on March 3.