Can Imran Khan be deported for joining CJP protest? What OCI rules say

The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005 for eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. Despite its name, an OCI card does not confer Indian citizenship.

Written by: Zeeshan Shaikh
3 min readOct 12, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Imran Khan was detained in Mumbai.Imran Khan was detained in Mumbai.
Make us preferred source on Google

Can an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder join a political protest in India? Can the police seek their deportation for doing so? These questions have come into focus after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya wrote to Mumbai Police seeking the detention and deportation of actor Imran Khan for joining a protest supporting the Cockroach Janta Party. Somaiya alleged that Khan was a foreign citizen and questioned whether his participation violated OCI rules and visa conditions. But does the law bar OCI cardholders from taking part in protests, and what are the grounds on which action can be taken against them?

Q) What is an OCI card?

The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005 for eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. Despite its name, an OCI card does not confer Indian citizenship.

OCI cardholders are foreign nationals who enjoy certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple entry visa to India, subject to applicable rules. They also receive specified benefits relating to education, property and certain professional activities.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

However, they cannot vote in Indian elections, contest elections to Parliament or state legislatures, or claim other political rights reserved for Indian citizens.

The rights and restrictions governing OCI cardholders are set out in the Citizenship Act, 1955, and the rules and notifications issued by the Centre.

Also Read | CJP protest: Imran Khan recreates ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ moment in police van after being detained

Q) Can OCI cardholders participate in protests?

The OCI rules do not expressly list attending a public protest as an activity for which every cardholder must obtain prior special permission. But this does not mean that all forms of political activity are automatically permitted.

Under Section 7B of the Citizenship Act, OCI cardholders are not entitled to specified rights available to Indian citizens. The restrictions on voting and elected office, however, do not by themselves establish that simply attending a protest is illegal.

Story continues below this ad

Q) What about freedom of speech and assembly?

Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, subject to reasonable restrictions.

These guarantees are specifically available to Indian citizens. An OCI cardholder, as a foreign national, cannot claim them on the same basis as a citizen.

Q) Can an OCI cardholder be detained or deported?

An OCI cardholder remains a foreign national and is subject to Indian laws governing foreigners and immigration.

Section 7D of the Citizenship Act provides for cancellation of OCI registration on specified grounds. The law includes grounds relating to sovereignty and security, among others.

Story continues below this ad

A complaint to the police or an allegation of a visa violation does not, by itself, establish that an offence has been committed or that deportation is justified.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Zeeshan Shaikh
Zeeshan Shaikh

Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports. Expertise  Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper. Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas: Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai. Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC). Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai). Trustworthiness & Credibility Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence. Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers). Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports. He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments