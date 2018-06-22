Can face all natural calamities: BMC in High Court

The petitioners had contended that the incident took place as no ‘danger’ warning or barricade was placed near the manhole. The petitioners had contended that the incident took place as no ‘danger’ warning or barricade was placed near the manhole.

The BMC on Thursday told the Bombay High Court that it is prepared to face all natural calamities this year. A Division Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai was hearing a petition filed by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association. The plea was filed after leading gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar died after falling into an open manhole last monsoon. The petitioners had contended that the incident took place as no ‘danger’ warning or barricade was placed near the manhole.

The affidavit filed by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kshirsagar was submitted to the court by BMC counsel Anil Sakhre. It stated that the corporation has installed 1,425 safety grills on the manholes from Churchgate to Mahim and CSMT to Sion.

Sakhre said that grills have been installed in all flood-prone areas across the city. When the court asked Sakhre, “how will you stop Hindmata flooding”, he replied that because of “geographical circumstances”, the area gets flooded. He added that BMC has installed water suction pumps in flood-prone areas.

The court told the BMC to ensure that the incidents like that of Dr Amrapurkar is not repeated. It added that last year, several employees had to spend the night in the court because of heavy rains. Nobody from the BMC had inquired about them, the bench said.

