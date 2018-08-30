Can erect electric poles if civic body allows, says BEST chairperson on better lighting in Girgaum during immersion

The samiti fears that lack of proper lighting facilities around Chowpatty might increase the risk of untoward incidents on Ananth Chathurthi. (Photo by Amit Ruke/Representational) The samiti fears that lack of proper lighting facilities around Chowpatty might increase the risk of untoward incidents on Ananth Chathurthi. (Photo by Amit Ruke/Representational)

AFTER the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti approached the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday seeking that Girgaum Chowpatty be better lit during immersion, chairperson Ashish Chemburkar said they are ready to provide electric poles “inside the water”.

There are around 16 electric poles of the BEST around Chowpatty. Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the samiti said: “During the days of visarjan, it becomes too dark around Chowpatty. It is dangerous when members enter the water without adequate lights in the area. We have asked the undertaking to help us with additional lights.”

Chemburkar said: “If our parent body, the municipal corporation, will allow the erection of poles, we have no issues regarding going ahead with it. As the samiti has raised the demand, we can provide the necessary help.”

The samiti fears that lack of proper lighting facilities around Chowpatty might increase the risk of untoward incidents on Ananth Chathurthi. The samiti has asked the BEST to work on better illumination of bulbs and search lights and address their grievances on the festival days.

“Technically, it is possible to place electric poles inside the water if required. However, the undertaking will have to look at the financial and administrative feasibility. If the corporation allows us to do it, we can go ahead,” R J Singh, the deputy general manager, BEST electric supply department, said.

