Can casting yard on Juhu beach be shifted, Bombay HC asks MSRDC

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) if the casting yard being constructed in the middle of Juhu beach for the Bandra-Versova Sea Link can be shifted. The court was hearing a petition filed by Zoru Bhathena, an activist challenging the construction of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link casting yard and handover of land for the proposed casting yard at Juhu village, which is a Coastal Regulation Zones-I no development zone plot, in violation of the CRZ notification 2011.

The petition said it was aggrieved by “rampant destruction of the natural sandy beach, along with the mangrove cover and the deliberate stoppage to the natural flow of the sea water to the mangroves” at Juhu beach. It further said the construction of yard will result in the complete destruction of the natural Juhu Koliwada beach, along with adjoining mangroves. Senior counsel Gayatri Singh for the petitioner told the court that the casting yard is being constructed without the requisite permissions on land which needs to be protected. Senior counsel Milind Sathe for the MSRDC told the court that allied activities for the sea link are permissible under CRZ rules. The court is likely to continue to hear arguments on Tuesday.