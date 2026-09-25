33 years after last campus vote, Maharashtra moves to revive student elections

The committee has now been tasked to address concerns that have kept elections suspended while also working out a system that can bring them back without external political interference. (File)

Students in Maharashtra last took part in a campus election in 1993. Thirty-three years later, the state government has taken a fresh step towards bringing back student elections, setting up a 12-member committee to examine how campus polls can be held across higher education institutions.

The Higher and Technical Education Department issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Thursday appointing the committee, headed by former Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof Suhas Pednekar. It has been given a month to submit its report.

The committee will consult stakeholders and recommend measures for peaceful, transparent and inclusive elections, with safeguards against external political interference and commercialisation of the process.