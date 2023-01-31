Campus Talk: Class with farmers at Ruia College during international conference on millets

Students at Ramnarain Ruia College in Mumbai’s Matunga had a special class Monday, wherein five women farmers from the interiors of Maharashtra spoke about millet farming. The session was held as part of the ongoing two-day international conference on millets organised by the college.

During the session, Kirti Gaikwad, 31, a jowar farmer from Hingangaon Budruk in Sangli district, said: “This was a unique experience… speaking about farming techniques with urban youth, especially in relation to millet cultivation. Initially, we were hesitant… But the session has been an enriching one as there is not adequate awareness on the farming of millets as opposed to other popular grains such as rice, and wheat, among others.” Gaikwad, who has been working on farms all her life, added that the conference also provided her with a platform to exchange her views with other millet cultivators.

Another farmer, Parvati Jadhav, 49, from Jadhavwadi in Solapur district, said: “The urban youth is aware of idli, dosa, and pizza but generally unaware that millets can be used to prepare tasty snacks. The platform provided by the college will help more people learn about millets and their nutritional value.”

“We wanted our students and conference participants to hear from people at the grassroots. That is why we decided to hold a session by women farmers from rural parts of Maharashtra,” said Dr Anushree Lokur, principal of Ruia College.

Over 250 individuals from five different countries and 10 states in India participated in the conference.

Notably, the United Nations declared 2023 as the ‘International Year of Millets’.