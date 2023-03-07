Campus Talk: Plan to provide blank pages in texts to lighten school bags criticised as futile

Teachers, educationists and parents have objected to the Maharashtra school education department’s plan to provide blank pages in textbooks to do away with notebooks and thereby reduce the weight of school bags.

“Mere two blank pages after each chapter are definitely inadequate. The children are bound to carry notebooks for other class work. This anyway nullifies the purpose of the initiative, which is to reduce the weight of school bags,” senior educationist Vasant Kalpande said.

Explaining the inadequacy of a few added blank pages, he pointed to the different practices followed in schools. “For example, English is written in four-line notebooks in many schools, whereas squared-ruled notebooks are used for mathematics in some classes. This may cause further confusion,” he said.

Teachers alleged that the plan was prepared without consulting the stakeholders. A spokesperson for the Maharashtra School Principals’ Association said, “There was absolutely no such demand for this from students, parents, teachers or schools. In fact, when this was first spoken about in September last year; it was criticised. And yet the state government insisted on its implementation and issued a government resolution (GR) last week.”

“The GR indicates that such textbooks will be given to children studying in government schools. Is the government not bothered about the weight of the school bags of children going to private schools? Moreover, the GR clearly speaks about the likely increase in the cost of textbooks because of the added blank pages. If a student takes down notes on the blank pages, they are useless for second- or third-hand use, which is a common practice. So we are essentially adding to parents’ expenditure on books as those used once have to be scrapped.”

A parent from Lalbaug in Mumbai said, “I generally buy a set of textbooks for my elder son and then it is carried forward for his brother, who is two years younger. Now this won’t be possible, which means double expenditure on textbooks in just two years even as the curriculum remains the same.”

Many suggest the government provide students with notebooks instead.

Madhav Suryawanshi, a senior teacher who is also coordinator of the Shikshan Vikas Manch, a consortium of teachers and educationists from across the state, told The Indian Express that many teachers were trying to apprise the government of all the challenges.

“This initiative is not only of no use, it also will cause chaos in classrooms as students and teachers will have to keep going back and forth to write and refer to notes while reading. If the government really wants to help students coming from marginalised backgrounds, it can start providing them notebooks along with textbooks. We are hoping this scheme is reviewed before its implementation.”