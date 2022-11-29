Campus Talk: Mumbai University’s CEED studio on its way to produce digital content for courses

It is “lights, camera, action…” for the professors at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) at Mumbai University‘s newly launched Centre for Excellence in E-Content Development (CEED).

CEED is a state-of-the-art studio at IDOL on the Kalina campus with a soundproof room with a chroma background to add visual effects in editing. There are good-quality cameras, lights, and other tools to ensure a professional approach. Scripts are being prepared on topics such as mathematics, accountancy, business management, etc all of which are subjects from the first-year Bachelor of Commerce course. The purpose of the CEED is to create digital content for the varsity curriculum.

Also in Campus Talk | Campus Talk: This Mumbai college teaches students to deal with emotions, targets holistic personality development

Professor Mandar Bhanushe, who is heading the initiative, said that the focus is also on training faculty members who are interested in the production of digital content. This includes teachers from various departments of the varsity, along with over 4,500 teachers from over 800 affiliated colleges of Mumbai University. “In the first phase we have entered into an understanding with four Mumbai colleges. On one hand, when teachers are trained, a complete set-up is ready for teachers to immediately try their hands on,” Bhanushe said.

Teachers from popular colleges such as St. Xavier’s, Bhawan’s, SIES and L S Raheja are part of this phase.

Mumbai University will be the first state university to have initiated such a system, shared Bhanushe. “Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) which are dedicated to distance learning have digital content to offer in some forms. But with Mumbai University’s new move at IDOL, the students are to get almost a classroom learning experience in distance mode.”

The CEED is working to make the audio-visual content more interactive by bringing in technology experts and instructional designers. Professors are working in a team to create engaging content with the uses of multimedia resources such as images, graphs, sounds, animations, and other visual effects. Technology use is maximised to ensure interactive content. “For instance, a video will pause when the teacher is asking a question and will not proceed until the correct answer is given,” said the professor.

Read in Campus Talk | Pratik Permey plans to make TISS campus more ‘inclusive’

Apart from engaging audio-visual content, IDOL plans to create audiobooks with an aim to help visually-challenged students. “Study material has always been an issue for those having visual impairment. Now that we have machinery in place, we will record audiobooks with professional readers,” said IDOL director Dr Prakash Mahanwar, who added that most of the IDOL students are working professionals and it will also help them study while listening to audiobooks on the go.

Advertisement

A dedicated learning management system will be launched to share the content after the copyright policy is finalised.

Along with varsity curriculum, the CEED is working to create digital content on four different papers to be made available on SWAYAM (Study Web of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds), a national MOOC (Massive Open Learning Courses) platform developed by the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Mumbai University has also been tasked to create digital content for Shivaji University in Kolhapur.