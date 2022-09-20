scorecardresearch
Campus Talk: Don’t ban homework but structure it in a better way, say Maharashtra educationists

Homework is important for children to develop accountability and helps parents to contribute to their studies, according to educationists as they call for it to be made more engaging.

mumbai homeworkHomework at most schools is not engaging for children who are average or below average in academics and not challenging enough for those having above-average capabilities. (Representative/ Express file photo)

The no-homework proposal by Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar has triggered a heated debate with educationists standing united against it. At a time when ‘homework – to give or not to give’ has become the most discussed topic on school campuses, it has finally brought attention to the pressing issue of the structure-less nature of homework with no guidelines.

Although educationists have criticised the proposal by the minister, according to most of them, the government should prepare a structure with help from experts on how to make homework effective so that it is not considered a burden on either the student or their parents.

Importance of homework

The homework, as expressed by educationists, is much more than just completing the study tasks given by teachers. It instills the behaviour of self-study or revision which is very useful for the academic growth of students as they move to higher classes, they said.

Basanti Roy, former secretary of the Maharashtra State Board, said: “Homework develops a feeling of accountability among children as well as teaches them the importance of consistency in efforts. It also ensures accountability on part of teachers as they know what the children have understood until now. Considering the time and other constraints in a classroom setting, this gauging of individual progress is not possible in a class.”

In another approach, homework, as explained by Vasant Kalpande, a respected educationist in Maharashtra, is the way to make a parent also a contributor to a child’s academic journey. “Asking the child about completing homework and overseeing the child doing homework are very important for parents to know where their ward stands,” said Kalpande.

No substitute for homework

Some of the direct effects of the absence of homework, according to many educationists, is what the children do in that extra free time. “Empty mind is a devil’s workshop,” said Ambarsinha Magar, principal of Barve Nagar Municipal School from Ghatkopar, who shared how he is already struggling to ensure that children are on the right track with ample distractions like mobile phones and the internet.

Francis Joseph from School Leaders Network pointed out how there is no way of monitoring if the child is free and using that time for some productive tasks. “There may be homework by parents or tuition classes. Moreover, the basic assumption that if there is no homework, children will get time to participate in extracurricular activities is flawed as this depends on multiple factors, especially the home environment,” said Joseph.

Taking the argument ahead, Magar spoke about how no homework meant a large number of his students would not be studying at all. “Parents of many of the students I cater to are daily-wage workers, domestic helps among all. They do not have time to look at homework, let alone see what their wards are doing at home when they are away. Homework ensures that these children are spending a significant amount of time at home studying.”

Steps needed

Homework at most schools is not engaging for children who are average or below average in academics and not challenging enough for those having above-average capabilities. “This calls for the need for homework prepared by teachers with application-based knowledge,” said Kalpande.

To make this more engaging, Roy shares how teachers can also create target groups based on their grasping levels and design customised homework for different sets of students. “Instead of banning homework, teachers need to get training to be more creative in forms of assignments, projects found in tasks of day-to-day life which will complement the curriculum of the specific class,” said Roy.

Adding to this point of view, Dr Veena Shrivastava, campus head of the Gopi Birla Memorial School, said: “Homework should comprise self-study, comprehension, analysis, as the child learns self-study,” For this, according to Joseph, schools require planning in fixing homework for different classes.

While at Magar’s BMC-run school, the teachers are instructed that on a single day, not more than two subjects will have homework. At Orchids, the international school in Yari Road, the authorities ensure that homework is not a mindless task given because schooling is not enough.

Anuradha Premnath, principal of the school, said: “While assigning homework, we are making a plan of what the children should be studying at home for that particular day. It is used not only as a tool of recapitulation but also at times lets the child do some kind of research on what they would be learning the next day as a flipped class activity.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 04:50:46 pm
