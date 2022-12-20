scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Campus Talk: IT students of a Mumbai college turn volunteers, help youngsters deal with cyber security issues

Twenty-two students who are doing their BSc final year in Valia College have already reached out to around 70,000 students in school and colleges.

IT students mumbai news, cyber security news, indian expressThe selected group of final year BSc IT students of the college who are well-versed in technology recently underwent a training module by experts to volunteer in cyber security workshops at schools and colleges around Andheri. ( File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

With youngsters fast becoming tech-savvy and adept in using computers, their vulnerability to risky behaviour in cyberspace is a cause of concern among parents. Training the younger generation to use the internet responsibly is one way to address the situation effectively. That’s what prompted a few students of Valia College of Arts, Commerce And Science in Mumbai to get into the shoes of volunteers and guide school and college children to tackle cybersecurity-related issues faced by them.

The selected group of final year BSc IT students of the college who are well-versed in technology recently underwent a training module by experts to volunteer in cyber security workshops at schools and colleges around Andheri, where their college is located. These 22 student volunteers have been shortlisted from a batch of 140.

The two-day training prepared them to conduct cyber security workshops catering to different age groups such as school children from classes V to VII and classes VIII to X, junior college students (Classes XI and XII) and degree colleges. In a span of four months, these volunteers have already reached out to around 70,000 students by conducting sessions in schools and colleges.

The sessions were conducted in different types of educational institutions ranging from civic body-run schools to high-profile international schools, which demanded different approaches in workshops depending on the level of access to the internet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

“Most of the school-goers had concerns about the safety aspects while playing video games,” said Alam Khan, a volunteer from Valia College. He said that an important part of the session was to make children understand the need to approach their parents when such issues arise. “Many feared to speak about their online concerns with parents,” said Khan, who added that he was quite surprised to know from the students about the existence of online payment apps for children. “I thought they were restricted only to those above 18 years of age,” he remarked.

The less age gap between the students and the volunteers is making the workshops more effective. According to Professor Sandeep Kamble, IT Department of the college and coordinator of the programme, the students are comfortable sharing their experiences and concerns with the young volunteers.

Another student volunteer, Komolika Gupta, said that the focus at colleges was on social media with its gaining popularity among youth. “There were issues such as photo morphing leading to bullying and blackmailing, identity theft, data security, etc,” Gupta said.

Advertisement

Even as these volunteers were trained to cater to four specific age groups, the team went a step ahead by designing a separate module for hawkers, and vegetable vendors among all, based on universal online safety guidelines, said Prof. Kamble.

More from Mumbai

College principal Dr Shobha Menon said that students needed to be trained to stay safe online in the wake of the rising use of digital services cutting across age groups, especially during the post-Covid-19 pandemic. Teaching others is the most effective way of learning and so emerged the student volunteer programme in association with Maharashtra Cyber and Quick Heal Foundation that has created the training module for different age groups, Menon said.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:00:38 pm
Next Story

ASI gets water, property tax notices for Taj Mahal 

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close