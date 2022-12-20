Campus Talk: IT students of a Mumbai college turn volunteers, help youngsters deal with cyber security issues

With youngsters fast becoming tech-savvy and adept in using computers, their vulnerability to risky behaviour in cyberspace is a cause of concern among parents. Training the younger generation to use the internet responsibly is one way to address the situation effectively. That’s what prompted a few students of Valia College of Arts, Commerce And Science in Mumbai to get into the shoes of volunteers and guide school and college children to tackle cybersecurity-related issues faced by them.

The selected group of final year BSc IT students of the college who are well-versed in technology recently underwent a training module by experts to volunteer in cyber security workshops at schools and colleges around Andheri, where their college is located. These 22 student volunteers have been shortlisted from a batch of 140.

The two-day training prepared them to conduct cyber security workshops catering to different age groups such as school children from classes V to VII and classes VIII to X, junior college students (Classes XI and XII) and degree colleges. In a span of four months, these volunteers have already reached out to around 70,000 students by conducting sessions in schools and colleges.

The sessions were conducted in different types of educational institutions ranging from civic body-run schools to high-profile international schools, which demanded different approaches in workshops depending on the level of access to the internet.

“Most of the school-goers had concerns about the safety aspects while playing video games,” said Alam Khan, a volunteer from Valia College. He said that an important part of the session was to make children understand the need to approach their parents when such issues arise. “Many feared to speak about their online concerns with parents,” said Khan, who added that he was quite surprised to know from the students about the existence of online payment apps for children. “I thought they were restricted only to those above 18 years of age,” he remarked.

The less age gap between the students and the volunteers is making the workshops more effective. According to Professor Sandeep Kamble, IT Department of the college and coordinator of the programme, the students are comfortable sharing their experiences and concerns with the young volunteers.

Another student volunteer, Komolika Gupta, said that the focus at colleges was on social media with its gaining popularity among youth. “There were issues such as photo morphing leading to bullying and blackmailing, identity theft, data security, etc,” Gupta said.

Even as these volunteers were trained to cater to four specific age groups, the team went a step ahead by designing a separate module for hawkers, and vegetable vendors among all, based on universal online safety guidelines, said Prof. Kamble.

College principal Dr Shobha Menon said that students needed to be trained to stay safe online in the wake of the rising use of digital services cutting across age groups, especially during the post-Covid-19 pandemic. Teaching others is the most effective way of learning and so emerged the student volunteer programme in association with Maharashtra Cyber and Quick Heal Foundation that has created the training module for different age groups, Menon said.