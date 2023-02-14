Campus Talk: Gaming studio at this Mumbai college shows students out-of-the-box way of learning technology

A computer or a chemistry lab, a mechanical workshop are very common at engineering colleges. But the Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT) in Mumbai’s Kurla has carved a niche for its students with its gaming studio Teknack. It is a virtual space for young, budding game developers.

The Teknack is a product of DBIT’s student chapter of the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM), which is a US-based educational and scientific computing society having presence in technology institutes across the globe.

The creativity used during the development of games, according to the college, will help students in the job market. The creativity used during the development of games, according to the college, will help students in the job market.

“Teknack is one of the battlefields provided by the ACM for the students of not just DBIT but also of other colleges to boost their creative skills and pump up their technical skills by amalgamating with newer ideas and facts to build up games,” chairperson of the ACM Student Chapter at the DBIT, Leona Varghese, told The Indian Express.

As ACM enables students to go out of their comfort zones, the Teknack, according to the college, is an out-of-the-box way of learning technology while staying in sync with the dynamically changing world of technology.

College principal Dr Prasanna Nambiar said that the regular pedagogy, normally conducted by engineering colleges, has an emphasis on classroom learning. “But our academic syllabus, especially for Computer Science and Information Technology, is not keeping pace with the developments in the industry. There are limitations to dynamically keep upgrading the curriculum. But there has to be a point where children can use classroom teaching to learn foundational skills and are also able to relate to the industry. Gaming is something everybody enjoys and thus works best as a platform to learn technology,” Nambiar said.

Mirza Ali Imran, assistant professor, and IT manager who is a faculty coordinator for the ACM DBIT, said that while DBIT students are directly involved in the development of games throughout the academic year, there is also a virtual tech fest focusing on game developments which see participation from across the globe.

“These games are made available on the website for all to play and provide reactions which help developers better the systems. On the festival days, games developed under Teknack are installed on machines in the college for students to play and provide their insights as users which works as feedback for game developers.”

Around 52 games developed under Teknack are currently up on the Playstore for the public at large.

The creativity used during the development of games, according to the college, will help students in the job market. “To develop engaging games, children are compelled to learn new technology which brings a lot of self-learning helping them stay up-to-date,” said Nambiar.