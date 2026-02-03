Campus Talk | Exam helpline calls turn into group counselling sessions as HSC stress rises

Counsellors said the concerns raised by students range from anxiety over last minute preparation to stress experienced during prelims, oral examinations and practical assessments. (File Photo)

As exam anxiety peaks ahead of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination scheduled to begin next week, state board-appointed counsellors are receiving 10 to 15 calls a day from students struggling with pressure and fear of failure.

This year, however, counsellors say a new pattern has emerged. Individual calls are increasingly turning into group conversations, with students putting phones on speaker so that classmates, friends and sometimes even family members can listen in, effectively converting helplines into informal group counselling sessions.

One counsellor said she was taken by surprise when a student asked permission to put his phone on speaker so that his entire class could listen to advice on handling stress. The call came from an Ashram Shala, a residential school from the interiors of Maharashtra that caters to children from tribal and other backward communities.