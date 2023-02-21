Campus Talk: A festival organised by visually impaired members of Mumbai’s Wilson college

College festivals are usually remembered for having unbridled fun on campuses. But there is one with a slight twist at Wilson College in Mumbai. It is a unique festival titled – The Third Eye – where activities include blindfolding participants in a darkroom as they enjoy the festival with senses other than their eyesight. The idea is to give a peek into the lives of fellow classmates who are visually impaired.

In times when the new National Education Policy (NEP) is encouraging colleges to become inclusive places where students with physical challenges can comfortably study along with other students; this popular Mumbai college is showing the way.

St Andrews Vision Centre, or the AVC as it is popularly known, which caters to the visually challenged students of this college, is all set to hold its annual festival, The Third Eye, Saturday.

Michelle Furtado, coordinator for the AVC, told The Indian Express, “It is a one-day festival entirely curated and organised by AVC members which also boosts their confidence. Seldom will you see a visually challenged student volunteering at a college festival. But The Third Eye is all by them.”

The visually challenged students display their skills through workshops and exhibitions. There are activities like mallakhamb performance – a traditional sport in which gymnasts perform aerial yoga or gymnastic postures. A game of kabaddi, wherein each team of seven has four visually challenged and three sighted students, is also held as part of the festival. AVC members throw challenges at sighted students to play a game of chess with them or display origami creations, among a host of other activities.

Cultural programs include ‘The Walk’ wherein participants are expected to cross a maze of obstacles and identify currency notes and vegetables in a dark room while remaining blindfolded. “This is a flagship event that gives sighted students a metaphorical peep into the lives of AVC members,” Furtado said.

She continued, “The Third Eye is a program intended to initiate a dialogue between AVC members and other students. Connections formed during the festival later lead to casual conversations in college corridors; creating a very inclusive social atmosphere on campus.”

Talking about this unique festival, Dr Anna Pratima Nikalje, principal of the college, said: “The festival not only provides AVC students a platform to display their talents and develop event management skills, but it also busts stereotypes about persons with disabilities. It is an overwhelming experience for all participants as the AVC aims to sensitise all teaching, non-teaching staff, and fellow Wilsonians toward inclusion on campus.”