Campaign for DNH bypoll: Thackeray, Delkar families will fight together for justice, says Aditya

The Delkar family and Thackeray family will together fight for justice that will definitely benefit the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli, said Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackarey, who was in Silvassa on Wednesday to campaign for Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar in the Lok Sabha by-election scheduled on October 30.

“I am seeing the feelings in the eyes of people here… they just need justice. The Thackeray and Delkar families have come together… we will fight for justice. The investigation into Delkar’s death is progressing in the right direction,” said Aditya, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on the last day of campaign for the bypoll.

Kalaben Delkar, wife of seven-time MP late Mohan Delkar, was fielded as Shiv Sena candidate for the bypoll necessitated after the MP was found dead in a Mumbai hotel in February this year.

The public meeting held at Adivassi Bhavan in Silvassa on Wednesday afternoon was attended by several leaders, including Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Adding that it was the hard work of seven-time MP of DNH, Mohan Delkar, that resulted in the industries of Silvassa, Aditya Thackeray said, “These industries has their corporate office in Mumbai. Our government is already in Maharashtra and now Shiv Sena MP Kalaben Delkar will win the election. The industries will get help from Shiv Sena on both sides.”

MP Sanjay Raut said, “We have come here to rein in the administrator Praful Patel and his men. The victory of our candidate Kalaben Delkar will become history and she will win with the highest margin of votes. She will raise issues in the Parliament that would be backed by Shiv Sena MP. We will finish the devil of DNH.”

Calling it “the battle of our astitva (existence)”, Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar said, “This is the first election that the Delkar family is contesting in the absence of Mohan Delkar… We miss him… I have come to seek support to get justice in the battle against the dictator. The administrator appointed by Central Government has destroyed the UT. Mohanbhai took up arms against the administrator for the people of the UT. My father-in-law Sanjibhai Delkar and Mohanbhai Delkar sacrificed life for the people here.”