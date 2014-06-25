Campa Cola: BMC to take two more days to cut off key supplies

Two days after beginning phase-I of the demolition process at the Campa Cola compound, the BMC disconnected electricity supply for 90 illegal flats, gas supply for 47 flats and water supply for 25 flats of the seven buildings in the compound.

Civic officials say they will take two more days to complete disconnecting essential supplies for all the illegal flats to make it uninhabitable. “We will send a final report to the authorities after we complete the process and then decide the next course of action,” said a senior civic official from the G/South ward office.

Internal walls of the flats will be pulled down in the second phase of the demolition process, before the floors are finally pulled down.

On Tuesday, six teams from the water supply department apart from four teams each from the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) and Mahanagar Gas undertook the demolition process.

