Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Mumbai’s Cama hospital to soon start ayurvedic treatment

According to the medical superintendent, the hospital plans to start an OPD on ayurvedic medicine from Monday once it gets the final confirmation letter from the public health department.

cama and albless hospital, mumbai news, indian expressThe government-run Cama and Albless Hospital in Mumbai is likely to become the first public hospital in the city to start an outpatient department (OPD) on ayurvedic medicine. (File)
The government-run Cama and Albless Hospital in Mumbai is likely to become the first public hospital in the city to start an outpatient department (OPD) on ayurvedic medicine.

Dr Tushar Tatyaba Palve, medical superintendent of the hospital, has submitted a proposal to the public health department to start an OPD on ayurvedic medicine. “We are waiting to get the final confirmation letter from the department which we are hoping to get by this Friday. If everything goes as planned, we will start the OPD from Monday,” he said. He said further details can be given after getting the approval letter.

Recently, the hospital for only women and children has also received approval from the collector’s office to start an IVF centre in a 2000-square-foot area. “We will be the first public hospital in the state to start an IVF clinic. We hope to start the facility within a few months,” said the medical superintendent.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:59 IST
